Merrill exited a minor-league game in the fourth inning Wednesday after feeling nauseous, Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette reports.
A top prospect being pulled from a game early is nearly always newsworthy, though this instance appears to have little or no ramifications moving forward. TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews called the issue "nothing major," so Merrill could be back on the field for Fort Wayne shortly. The 20-year-old shortstop is slashing .220/.250/.439 with two homers, five RBI and two stolen bases through his first 11 games in High-A ball.
