Merrill (illness) started at shortstop Tuesday and went 1-for-5 in High-A Fort Wayne's 4-2 loss to Great Lakes.
Merrill returned to the lineup just under a week after exiting a game after experiencing nauseousness. Now that he's overcome the illness, Merrill will look to move past what has been a somewhat slow start to the season. Through his first 12 games in the Midwest League, Merrill is slashing .217/.245/.413.
More News
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Removed from game due to nausea•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Will open year in High-A•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Invited to MLB camp•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Swinging hot bat in Single-A•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Back in action for Single-A club•