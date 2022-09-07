Merrill is slashing .331/.387/.489 with five home runs, 33 RBI and eight stolen bases in 40 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore.

Merrill begin the 2022 campaign strongly before injuring his wrist. He hit .433 in 10 games with the organization's ACL club before returning to Lake Elsinore in late July. The 19-year-old struggled for a few games after his return, but he's slashing .339/.388/.545 in his past 25 contests. Merrill has ascended up San Diego's prospect rankings with his impressive numbers and the departure of many of the organization's other top prospects to Washington in the Juan Soto trade.