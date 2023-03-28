Merrill will open the 2023 season with High-A Fort Wayne, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
There was some chatter about Merrill making the jump to Double-A San Antonio, but that'll be put on hold for at least a little bit. The 19-year-old top shortstop prospect slashed .339/.395/.511 with six home runs, 40 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 38 runs scored over 55 games last summer between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Low-A Lake Elsinore. He was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of a high school in Maryland.
