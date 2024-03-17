Merrill has won the the Padres' Opening Day center field job, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The Padres haven't yet officially added Merrill to their 40-man roster, but the outfielder is part of the Friars' 31-man travel roster for its season-opening series with the Padres this week in Seoul, South Korea and is likely on track to be included in the lineup Wednesday and Thursday. Manager Mike Shildt had previously stopped short of naming Merrill the Friars' everyday center fielder, but the skipper hinted as much before the Padres left the United States for South Korea last week. The 20-year-old primarily played at shortstop between High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio and combined for 15 home runs and 15 steals in 114 games between the two stops, but he excelled with the transition to center field this spring in addition to slashing .351/.400/.595 with two home runs and two stolen bases in 13 Cactus League games. The toolsy Merrill's long-term future is bright, but he'll likely hit near the bottom of the lineup to begin his big-league career and could have some growing pains at the majors, at least in the early part of the season.