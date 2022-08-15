Over his past four starts with High-A Fort Wayne, Wolf has posted a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB over 22 innings.

Wolf is 3-0 over that stretch, with the only no-decision coming in a one-run, 10-strikeout performance across six innings his last time out. The southpaw was a fourth-round selection by the Padres in the 2021 first-year player draft and stands at an imposing 6-foot-7, though his stuff is more crafty than overpowering. Wolf is 23 years old and could move up to Double-A soon if he continues to dominate High-A hitters.