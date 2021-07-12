The Padres have selected Wolf with the 129th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

After first bursting onto the scene while dominating over a small sample of starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Wolf showed his prior success wasn't a fluke in 2021, as he posted a 3.03 ERA to go with 104 strikeouts over 89 innings in his redshirt junior season at West Virginia. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound southpaw isn't overpowering, but he gets good movement out of his 88-to-91 mile-per-hour fastball and makes at-bats tough on lefties thanks to a three-quarter arm slot.