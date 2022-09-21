Wolf has allowed 10 earned runs on 12 hits and six walks over 10.2 innings covering two starts with Double-A San Antonio.

Wolf struck out 134 batters while posting a 4.01 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 23 outings with High-A Fort Wayne, and he was promoted to Double-A on Sept. 6. The 23-year-old has found the sledding less smooth since the promotion, giving up five earned runs in each of his two starts. Control has been a problem for Wolf in Double-A -- he's walked three batters in both appearances -- so he'll need to work on that aspect of his game, among others, before moving up to the next level.