Nix (1-2) got the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings against the Rockies.

It was a much better outing than his last time out, when he got tagged for five runs against Arizona and didn't make it out of the first inning, but it was still the 22-year-old's second loss in as many tries. He sports an unsightly 6.17 ERA in 11.2 major-league innings, but the numbers were much better this year in the minors to the tune of a 1.84 ERA in 10 starts across both Double-A and Triple-A. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday against Seattle.