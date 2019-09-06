Nix (elbow) tossed five innings for Double-A Amarillo on Thursday, taking the loss despite allowing only two runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Nix looked strong in the loss, throwing 90 pitches (56 for strikes) and whiffing six batters. He has now made seven rehab starts across four minor-league levels, compiling a 2.15 ERA and 35:8 K:BB in 29.1 innings. With Amarillo on the brink of playoff elimination, Nix's next outing is likely to be with the Padres, perhaps as early as next week.