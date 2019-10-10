Nix (elbow) was arrested Sunday in Peoria, Ariz. on a charge of criminal trespassing, Joe Enea of ABC 15 Arizona reports.

According to a Peoria police report, Nix and another Padres farmhand, Thomas Cosgrove, entered a residence but were quickly confronted by the homeowner, who deployed a Taser on Nix as he fled the premises. The Padres issued a statement Thursday indicating they were aware of the incident and wouldn't comment further on the matter while legal proceedings remain ongoing. Nix missed most of the 2019 season while rehabbing a torn UCL suffered in spring training, but he returned to action in late July and covered 24.1 innings across three minor-league affiliates.

