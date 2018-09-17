Nix didn't factor into the decision against the Rangers on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one in the Padres' 7-3 victory.

Nix got rocked for 11 earned runs over 10 innings in his last two starts prior to this contest but he was able to right the ship with a quality start in this one. He's 2-3 with a 5.75 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP through 36 innings this season.