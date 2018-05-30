Padres' Jacob Nix: Comes off DL
Nix (groin) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Nix will be sent to Double-A following his activation from the disabled list. He started six games for the Missions in 2017, accruing a 5.53 ERA with 22 strikeouts across 27.2 innings.
