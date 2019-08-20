Nix (elbow) tossed five shutout innings for Triple-A El Paso on Monday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six to pick up the win.

Nix threw 54 pitches (36 for strikes) while going five innings for the first time since beginning his rehab stint July 26. In five rehab starts, he has now compiled a 1.96 ERA while striking out 23 batters in 18.1 innings across three levels as he pushes to rise to the challenge Padres manager Andy Green laid out to earn his way back to the big club this season. Nix went 2-5 with a 7.02 ERA in nine starts with San Diego in 2018.