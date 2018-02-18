Nix was held out of Sunday's workout with what the Padres categorized as a "lower leg problem," Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The leg issue is viewed as a short-term concern for Nix, who is attending camp with the big club but not under serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot. The 22-year-old logged a 4.67 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 94.1 innings between High-A Lake Elsinore and Double-A San Antonio last season.