Padres' Jacob Nix: Dealing with UCL tear
Nix was diagnosed with torn UCL in his right elbow Tuesday and will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine whether to undergo Tommy John surgery, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Nix was shut down Thursday after experiencing arm soreness and the underlying injury could end up costing him the 2019 season. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut last season and made nine starts with a 7.02 ERA and 1.54 WHIP and was competing for a spot in the starting rotation this spring. Nix is now facing an extended absence with Tommy John surgery potentially looming.
