Nix (groin) will be delayed to start the year, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It was previously reported that he was dealing with a lower-leg injury, but Sanders says it's a groin ailment. Look for Nix to be eased back in extended spring training before being assigned to Double-A. While he has good stuff, Nix has not been able to miss bats at a high clip thus far in pro ball, portending a possible relief role long term.