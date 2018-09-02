Nix (2-3) pitched six innings and took the loss Sunday, yielding five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in the 7-3 loss to Colorado.

Nix had allowed just three runs through six innings, but allowed two baserunners before being lifted in the seventh. Trey Wingenter then gave up both those runs on a Chris Iannetta double. It was a disappointing outing for the rookie right-hander after he allowed just one run in 8.1 innings during his last start. Nix will carry a 4.85 ERA into Cincinnati on Saturday.