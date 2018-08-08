The Padres plan to promote Nix from Triple-A El Paso and have him start one of the team's three games against the Phillies this weekend, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nix seems likely to assume the rotation spot of Walker Lockett, who started Aug. 4 against the Cubs in place of the injured Eric Lauer (forearm). The Padres aren't exactly teeming with strong alternatives in the rotation. so Nix could stick around in the big leagues if he acquits himself reasonably well in his MLB debut. The 22-year-old has accrued a 1.84 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB across 58.2 innings between Triple-A and Double-A San Antonio.