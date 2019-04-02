Padres' Jacob Nix: Forgoing Tommy John
Nix is hopeful to recover from the small UCL tear in his right elbow through rest and rehab rather than undergoing Tommy John surgery, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The procedure and its subsequent year-plus recovery timetable often makes it a last-ditch resort for pitchers, so Nix will unsurprisingly forgo surgery after he recently received a second opinion that suggested he could still pitch again this season. Pitching with a compromised elbow will still put Nix at risk of a setback that may ultimately make surgery a necessary outcome, but the 23-year-old is optimistic he can still be effective in spite of the injury. On an encouraging note, Nix said his velocity was up even while he pitched through tightness that led to him being shut down earlier in the spring.
