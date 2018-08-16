Padres' Jacob Nix: Gets another start
Nix will pick up another start Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
While there wasn't a direct path to the rotation open for Nix after he was recalled from Triple-A El Paso last week, there was never much doubt he would receive a second start after dazzling in his MLB debut Aug. 10. Nix shut out the playoff-contending Phillies for six innings, conceding only four hits and two walks to pick up the win. The 22-year-old should get a chance to showcase his stuff over the final month and a half of the season as he looks to stake his claim to a full-time role with the big club in 2019.
