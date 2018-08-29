Nix (2-2) got the win Tuesday, allowing just one run on eight hits over 8.1 innings against the Mariners. He did not record a strikeout or a walk.

It was a terrific, yet strange outing for the rookie -- his first one without either a walk or a strikeout -- as he recorded just one swinging strike and needed only 79 pitches (59 strikes) to get through 8.1 innings as a result. Nix entered the ninth inning in line for a complete-game shutout, but after yielding a one-out solo homer to Nelson Cruz, manager Andy Green turned to Kirby Yates to lock down the 2-1 win. The 22-year-old will take a 4.05 ERA and just 7:5 K:BB across 20 innings into Sunday's start against the Rockies.