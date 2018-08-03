Nix was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

He takes the rotation spot of Colin Rea, who landed on the disabled list. Nix, 22, is a legitimate prospect and had logged 80.1 innings at Double-A between 2017 and 2018. He had a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB in 52.2 innings (nine starts) this season, but his 3.97 xFIP is probably a better barometer for how he was pitching.

More News
Our Latest Stories