Padres' Jacob Nix: Hurls 4.1 innings in rehab start
Nix made his first start with High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, going 4.1 innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
In his third overall minor-league appearance as he recovers from a UCL strain, Nix reached his 65-pitch limit in the fifth inning after allowing only three baserunners. His fastball was clocked in the low 90s and he has now struck out 13 batters over nine innings between Lake Elsinore and the Arizona Rookie League. Nix went 2-5 with a 7.02 ERA in nine starts with San Diego in 2018 and could be back with the big club at some point this season if his rehab continues to go well.
