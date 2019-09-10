Nix (elbow) will start for Double-A Amarillo in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship Series on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nix will be making his eighth minor-league rehab start as he continues his recovery from a UCL tear in his right elbow. The 23-year-old has had no setbacks thus far and topped out at 90 pitches in his last outing. The best-of-five championship series is scheduled to end Sunday at the latest, so Wednesday's start is likely to be Nix's last appearance with the Double-A squad. He remains in line for a return to the big club before the end of the season.