Nix (elbow) could begin a throwing program next week, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nix is reportedly progressing well from a small UCL tear in his right elbow. The young right-hander, who opted to forego Tommy John surgery, said his elbow has healed nicely as a result of rest and a PRP injection. As such, Nix could be an option for the Padres during the second-half of the season, assuming he continues to progress without any setbacks.

