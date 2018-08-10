Padres' Jacob Nix: Officially recalled from minors
Nix was called up from Triple-A El Paso prior to his start against Philadelphia on Friday.
As expected, Nix was officially called up Friday as he gears up for his first start at the big-league level. In a corresponding move, Phil Hughes was designated for assignment.
