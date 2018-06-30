Nix was placed on Double-A San Antonio's 7-day disabled list Friday due to an undisclosed non-physical ailment, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nix isn't expected to miss much more than a start or two due to the issue. The 22-year-old has been stellar through his first five appearances with San Antonio this season, posting a 1.27 ERA and 0.71 WHIP across 28.1 innings.