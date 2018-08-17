Padres' Jacob Nix: Rocked by D-Backs
Nix (1-1) failed to escape the first inning Thursday, serving up five runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout while taking the loss against the Diamondbacks.
Nix was hit hard right from the get-go, allowing the Diamondbacks to bat around in the first inning before exiting with the bases loaded. This outing was a stark contrast from the rookie's first start, when he fired six scoreless frames against the Phillies. The 22-year-old earned his recent promotion after posting a 1.86 ERA and 4.9 K/BB ratio over 58.2 innings across two levels in the minors. Manager Andy Green commented on the rough outing, stating that he can "get an indication of how these guys are wired and how they respond to adversity," which is good sign that the rookie will get a shot to redeem himself. Nix will get a chance to do just that in a tough matchup at Coors Field against the Rockies next Wednesday.
