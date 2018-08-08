Nix will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso to start Friday against the Phillies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nix is set to make his MLB debut after posting a pristine 1.84 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB across 58.2 innings between Triple-A and Double-A San Antonio. Given the Padres' lack of rotation depth, Nix could earn his stay with the big club if he holds his own Friday.