Nix (2-4) allowed six earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two across 2.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.

Nix's outing immediately got off to a shaky start, as he was taken deep for a leadoff homer by Joc Pederson. Things didn't get much better for him as the game went on, allowing three doubles and a three-run home run in the third inning prior to getting yanked. He now has a 6.81 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 38.1 innings at the major-league level.