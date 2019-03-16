Padres' Jacob Nix: Shelved with arm soreness
The Padres shut Nix down Thursday after he experienced right arm soreness following his exhibition appearance Tuesday versus the Athletics, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Nix started the Cactus League game and tossed one inning before the contest was cancelled due to rain, then threw three more simulated frames in the batting cage. His arm was still bothering him two days later, prompting the Padres to shelve him temporarily and send Nix in for tests, which revealed no structural damage. The Padres are hopeful that Nix will only need a few days of rest before resuming his throwing program next week, but his shaky health could damage his chances of winning the final spot in the Opening Day rotation. Robbie Erlin and Bryan Mitchell along with prospects Chris Paddack, Logan Allen and Cal Quantrill are among the other names competing for the final rotation opening.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...