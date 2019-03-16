The Padres shut Nix down Thursday after he experienced right arm soreness following his exhibition appearance Tuesday versus the Athletics, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nix started the Cactus League game and tossed one inning before the contest was cancelled due to rain, then threw three more simulated frames in the batting cage. His arm was still bothering him two days later, prompting the Padres to shelve him temporarily and send Nix in for tests, which revealed no structural damage. The Padres are hopeful that Nix will only need a few days of rest before resuming his throwing program next week, but his shaky health could damage his chances of winning the final spot in the Opening Day rotation. Robbie Erlin and Bryan Mitchell along with prospects Chris Paddack, Logan Allen and Cal Quantrill are among the other names competing for the final rotation opening.