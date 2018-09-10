Padres' Jacob Nix: Tagged for six runs
Nix threw four innings Sunday, giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks in the 7-6 win over Cincinnati. He struck out five and allowed a home run in the no-decision.
Nix has been rocked for 11 runs in 10 innings over his last two starts, launching his ERA up to 6.00 this season. He had allowed just one run through four innings before giving up a two-run double and three-run homer without recording an out to start the fifth. Nix will take on the Rangers next Sunday if he gets another shot in the rotation.
