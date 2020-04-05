Padres' Jacob Nix: Tossing bullpens on homemade mound
Nix has been throwing bullpen sessions on a mound he constructed with Tampa Bay's Chris Betts, Andrew Battifarano of MiLB.com reports.
Wanting to stay in shape but with no baseball facility available in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Betts and Nix decided to take matters into their own hands and build a mound in the backyard of Betts' home. The pair completed the projected in late March and have been training together "on a five- to six-day basis", per Battifarano. That should help Nix remain loose until play resumes, though the right-hander is expected to start the season in the minors.
