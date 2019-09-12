Nix (elbow) took the loss for Double-A Amarillo on Wednesday, allowing nine runs on seven hits and two walks in 1.2 innings. He allowed four homers and struck out two batters.

Nix entered the game having given up a total of seven earned runs in his first seven rehab starts between four minor-league levels, but he was touched up for three runs in the first inning and six in the second in what was likely to be his final minor-league outing this season. The loss was particularly painful because it came in the second game of the Texas League Championship Series. Nonetheless, Nix's overall body of work in his rehab assignment was largely a success as he worked his way up to 90 pitches in his previous start without showing any ill effects from the UCL tear that put his season on hold in mid-March. The next step for the 23-year-old has yet to be announced, but he remains in line for a return to the Padres before the end of the season.