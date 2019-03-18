Padres' Jacob Nix: Unlikely for Opening Day
Nix felt soreness in his elbow while playing catch Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Nix was shut down last week after experiencing right arm soreness, and the issue resurfaced while he was playing catch Monday, prompting the Padres to shut him down indefinitely. This all but guarantees the right-hander will open the season on the shelf, leaving Robbie Erlin, Logan Allen and Cal Quantrill to compete for the team's final rotation spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...