Nix felt soreness in his elbow while playing catch Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nix was shut down last week after experiencing right arm soreness, and the issue resurfaced while he was playing catch Monday, prompting the Padres to shut him down indefinitely. This all but guarantees the right-hander will open the season on the shelf, leaving Robbie Erlin, Logan Allen and Cal Quantrill to compete for the team's final rotation spot.

