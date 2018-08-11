Nix (1-0) got the win against the Phillies on Friday, throwing six scoreless innings and yielding four hits in San Diego's 2-0 victory. He struck out four and walked two.

It was an effective big-league debut for Nix, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso prior to this start. He put up dominant numbers at the minor-league level to earn the call-up, so if Nix ends up showing he can consistently translate that to the big leagues like he did in this start, he could wind up winning a spot in San Diego's rotation going forward.