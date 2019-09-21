Padres' Jacob Nix: Won't return to majors this season
Nix (elbow/shoulder) will not join the Padres this season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
There had been hope that Nix would be able to return to the big club at some point in September, but he experienced discomfort in his shoulder during his final rehab start Sept. 11 and will be shut down as a result. Nix sat out most of 2019 after being diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow during spring training, though he did work his way back to make eight minor-league starts -- including two in the playoffs -- with mostly positive results. He'll be a long shot to earn a spot in the rotation in 2020.
More News
-
Padres' Jacob Nix: Trounced in rehab start•
-
Padres' Jacob Nix: Making final rehab start Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jacob Nix: Hurls another strong rehab outing•
-
Padres' Jacob Nix: Dazzles in Triple-A rehab debut•
-
Padres' Jacob Nix: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Jacob Nix: Hurls 4.1 innings in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...