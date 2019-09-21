Nix (elbow/shoulder) will not join the Padres this season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

There had been hope that Nix would be able to return to the big club at some point in September, but he experienced discomfort in his shoulder during his final rehab start Sept. 11 and will be shut down as a result. Nix sat out most of 2019 after being diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow during spring training, though he did work his way back to make eight minor-league starts -- including two in the playoffs -- with mostly positive results. He'll be a long shot to earn a spot in the rotation in 2020.