Nix has been working on his slider, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Along with his improved slider, Nix believes improved health -- he underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason -- will lead to a more consistent sophomore season. The right-hander relied primarily on a fastball, curveball and changeup in his rookie season; he went 2-5 with a 7.02 ERA and 21:13 K:BB across nine starts (42.1 innings). Nix, who is competing for a rotation spot in camp, has allowed one run with a 3:3 K:BB through two spring appearances (4.2 innings).