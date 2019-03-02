Padres' Jacob Nix: Working on slider
Nix has been working on his slider, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Along with his improved slider, Nix believes improved health -- he underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason -- will lead to a more consistent sophomore season. The right-hander relied primarily on a fastball, curveball and changeup in his rookie season; he went 2-5 with a 7.02 ERA and 21:13 K:BB across nine starts (42.1 innings). Nix, who is competing for a rotation spot in camp, has allowed one run with a 3:3 K:BB through two spring appearances (4.2 innings).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...