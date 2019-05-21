Scavuzzo went 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and four runs scored for Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

After cranking 24 homers for Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers organization last season, Scavuzzo is hitting for a ton of power once again for El Paso as the pair of homers gives him 13 in 81 at-bats, leaving him with an eye-popping .790 slugging percentage. He's been able to hit for power for most of his minor-league career, as he's now got 104 long balls since he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2012. However, he's also consistently been a high-strikeout, low-walk hitter, and that's been the case again this season as he's sporting a rough 33:5 K:BB and a pedestrian .310 on-base percentage. The poor plate discipline seems to be what has kept him in the minors for eight seasons despite the lofty power numbers.