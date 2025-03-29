Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday in a 4-3 win against Atlanta.

Cronenworth's long ball was an eighth-inning shot that broke a 3-3 tie and ultimately provided the winning margin for the Padres. Through two contests, Cronenworth has gone 2-for-7 with a walk. He's started at second base in each game so far, and that figures to be his primary position throughout the campaign despite the fact that he logged ample time at first base last season.