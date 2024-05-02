Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Wednesday's 6-2 win over Cincinnati.
Cronenworth swatted his third-career grand slam in the seventh inning off reliever Fernando Cruz, breaking the 2-2 tie and giving the Padres the eventual win. The first baseman has generated a hit in six straight games with five extra-base hits and nine total RBI during that stretch.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Goes deep in loss•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Hits bench versus lefty•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Three hits Tuesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Out for second straight game•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Sitting out with calf injury•