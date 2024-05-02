Share Video

Link copied!

Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Wednesday's 6-2 win over Cincinnati.

Cronenworth swatted his third-career grand slam in the seventh inning off reliever Fernando Cruz, breaking the 2-2 tie and giving the Padres the eventual win. The first baseman has generated a hit in six straight games with five extra-base hits and nine total RBI during that stretch.

More News