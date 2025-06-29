Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Belts key homer Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-4 victory versus the Reds.
Cronenworth helped spur a Padres comeback with a two-run blast in the sixth frame. It was his second long ball in his past four contests following a 26-game stretch during which he went deep just once. Cronenworth has been pretty quiet with seven home runs, 24 RBI and two thefts through 57 contests, though he's posting a career-best 14.6 percent walk rate.
