Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth tied the game at 1-1 in the first inning. In the third, he added a walk and his first stolen base of the year on his first attempt. The second baseman has hit safely in eight straight games, going 17-for-32 (.531) with a homer and six doubles in that span. The 28-year-old is slashing .259/.349/.422 with seven long balls, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored and 18 doubles through 68 contests overall. He hit third in Monday's contest with Manny Machado (ankle) out, but Cronenworth has typically batted second for much of June.