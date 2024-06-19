Cronenworth is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.
Cronenworth will get his first day off in more than a month as the Padres and Phillies conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Tyler Wade will fill in at second base while Cronenworth gets some rest.
