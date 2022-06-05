Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Cronenworth had an RBI single in the fifth inning and a three-run home run in the 10th, with the latter hit giving the Padres enough to win the game. He's now gone deep in consecutive contests after hitting just one long ball in all of May. The versatile infielder is slashing .217/.301/.353 with five homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored and no stolen bases through 53 games. He's added nine doubles and two triples while maintaining a consistent place in the starting lineup throughout the year.