The Padres placed Cronenworth on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right wrist fracture.

Cronenworth took a 92-mph fastball to the wrist during the ninth inning of Friday's game against Milwaukee. The Padres didn't specify a timeline for the 29-year-old, but there is a chance Cronenworth misses the rest of the season. Matthew Batten was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.