Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with two singles and a run scored as the Padres defeated the Mariners 10-7 in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.
Cronenworth has now hit safely in 10 consecutive games, going 15-for-38 over that span. The second baseman has his batting average up to an impressive .349 on the campaign.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Blasts grand slam•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Collects two hits, stolen base•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Goes yard against Diamondbacks•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Earning more time•