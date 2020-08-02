Cronenworth will start at first base and bat ninth Sunday against the Rockies.

Making his third start in five games at first base, the lefty-hitting Cronenworth looks poised to occupy the strong side of a platoon with Ty France at the position while Eric Hosmer (illness) is on the injured list. Cronenworth has batted in the bottom third of the order in all of his starts thus far, and his low placement in the lineup and lack of a full-time role could limit his utility to NL-only leagues.