Cronenworth slugged a solo home run in his only at-bat during a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Cronenworth entered the contest having collected only two hits over his past 24 at-bats before smashing a 409-foot solo shot to right field in the sixth inning. The long ball was his second of the campaign and accounted for his fifth RBI. The 27-year-old is slashing .260/.345/.396 across 96 plate appearances.